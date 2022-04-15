MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-million dollar project is in the works to bring Topgolf to Memphis.

It’s been in the rumor mill for weeks after a developer called for a massive golf entertainment venue along Germantown Road just off Bill Morris Parkway.

Last month, we knew the plans involved a multi-level driving range, a full-service restaurant and bar, and an outdoor dining area.

Thursday, an executive from Topgolf made it official, showing off the design plans below during the Land Use Control Board meeting.

The board approved the company’s plans with a unanimous vote.

He says Topgolf has been looking to come to Memphis for years and that now is the time to get it done.

The project will create about 300 new jobs and generate about a million dollars of tax revenue each year.

Topgolf already has facilities in Nashville and Chattanooga and another one is under construction in Knoxville.