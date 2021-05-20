‘It’s just not right’: Residents speak out as trash, gunfire plagues Orange Mound apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South apartment complex has been falling apart for months, and residents feel like its ownership group and the City of Memphis have failed them.

Michael Suggs, Jr., has lived at Campus Heights for 10 years now, and says less than a year ago, it was still a vibrant place to call home.

“Man, it was very peaceful. Right about now, it’s not so peaceful,” Suggs said.

Last Fall, Silverstone Properties took over ownership, and Suggs says that’s when the issues picked up.

“We got break-ins every night, you hear gunshots every night over here!” Suggs said.

WREG has confirmed numerous code enforcement violations were issued earlier this month and crews did “clean up”, but residents say the conditions are still awful, with trash and waste scattered all over.

“Our citizens should not live in filth, solid waste and garbage,” said community leader Patricia Rogers. “It’s just not what Memphis should be represented as.”

Silverstone ownership has asked residents to move out so the property can be renovated, but some families are scrambling to find new housing.

“You have to be on the job three to six months just so you can have an apartment or house. And you have to make three times the rent. Yeah, it’s kinda hard on people!” Suggs said.

We reached out to the listed number on the Campus Heights website, but it appears to have been disconnected.

“We need for them to clean up,” Rogers said. “And when they go back to court, that they have done what they said they’re going to do.”

It’s unclear how much longer residents will be allowed to live there, but while they’re here, they say they want to feel safe and comfortable.

“We’re all human! We’re living in an inhumane society, an inhumane neighborhood,” Suggs said. “It’s just not right.”

We reached out to Memphis Code Enforcement to check on the status of the recent violations found at Campus Heights. They say they’re working to get us the latest information, and we’ll provide an update when it’s available.