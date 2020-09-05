It’s Game Day: Memphis Tigers prepare for primetime matchup against Arkansas State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers are preparing for their home opener against Arkansas State on Saturday.

In less than two hours, the Memphis Tigers are hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves at the Liberty Bowl. Right now, Tiger Lane is empty, but that is not because of the two teams that are facing off against each other. It highlights the social distance measures that are in place ahead of the primetime ESPN match-up.

Following guidance from the Shelby County Health Department, only 4,500 people are allowed inside which include: staff, athletes, parents, and family members. Also, some select season ticket holders will be in attendance.

Fans have to remain 12-feet apart, and only certain seats will be open. If fans aren’t eating or drinking, they will have to wear a mask at all times.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield says despite the differences, it’s still game day, and his focus is keeping his players’ eyes on the prize.

“It’ll look a little different on game day,” Silverfield said. “Obviously, running out on the stands and instead of having 5,900 plus screaming fans, it’ll be 4,500 fans, but we’re going to take advantage that we’re playing at home, a place we’re comfortable. It will look different, but we’re trying to prepare our guys for that right mindset going on.”

Memphis will play host to Arkansas State at 7 p.m. on ESPN.