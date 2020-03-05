‘It’s an intense moment’: Donelson residents pick through what’s left of home as recovery effort gets underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONELSON, Tenn. — Just after sunrise, Clint and Teresa Williams began picking through what's left of their Donelson home.

“It’s consuming," said Clint Williams. "It’s an intense moment for us."

Half their home was leveled by Tuesday’s tornado. The basement where they sheltered still stands and they’re extremely lucky to have made it there.

"Next thing I know the roof comes off the house.”

Their next door neighbor said he and his family didn't have time to take cover before their house came crashing down around them.

"As you can see, I mean, everything else is just obliterated. It’s unreal.”

It was an endless sea of destruction.

A nearby school was ripped open and a trailer was lifted onto the roof. A business park also took major damage.

Looking at the extensive damage to Donelson Christian School. It appears some kind of trailer was lifted onto the roof. pic.twitter.com/ESG7YoGyj8 — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 5, 2020

One volunteer and his dog were seen riding from house to house in a backhoe helping to clear away fractured pieces of homes.

"This was our sanctuary. This was our private, safe place,” said Teresa Williams.

The good news is that most of the homes in that area were insured. When they'll be able to rebuild? That's an entirely different question.