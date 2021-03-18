‘It’s amazing:’ Slain officer’s father reacts to hundreds honoring son with Sea of Blue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The father of a Memphis Police officer killed by a drunk driver said he is amazed at the outpouring of support on display for his son Thursday night.

Hundreds of police officers from agencies as far away as Helena-West Helena took part in a Sea of Blue procession through the streets of Whitehaven and on two interstates to honor Officer Nicholas Blow.

Police say Blow was leaving work at the Raines Police Precinct March 8 when his vehicle was hit by a drunk driver. Blow was killed in the crash.

Memphis Police later arrested Robert Earl Jackson in connection with the accident. Police say Jackson was twice the legal limit for alcohol.

“There’s certain times I’m thinking I need to wake up from this nightmare,” said Earl Blow, Officer Blow’s father.

Blow’s death came two months after the birth of his daughter, who Blow’s father said will be three months old next week.

“He was gonna be that girl’s dad. He was gonna do everything for his daughter,” said Earl Blow.

The Sea of Blue began at Southland Mall at 7 p.m. From there, officers made their way down Shelby Drive, up Airways and onto I-240 and I-55. They then took Third Street to Raines before ending at the Raines Police Precinct.

Parts of the route were lined with supporters, many of whom didn’t know Blow.

“I got a cousin that’s an officer at the same station, at Raines down there, and it kind of feels personal to me because I think about him when he goes to work every day” said Shannon Echols.

Mary Smith, whose late husband is a Tennessee state trooper, said she knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of such an outpouring of love and support.

“Not only did they escort us to the cemetery, they also came to the church at his funeral. It meant a lot to me,” Smith said.

Just as Thursday’s procession meant everything to Blow’s police family and actual family alike.

“To die in a tragic way before his career really gets started is devastating to us,” said MPD Director Michael Rallings.

“He would be blown away by it, he really would,” said Earl Blow of his son.

Jackson is scheduled to have another court appearance on Monday. In the meantime he’s being held on a $100,000 bond.