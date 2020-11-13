‘It’s a huge loss:’ Mid-South woman issues warning after losing uncle to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is warning everyone to stay cautious after losing her uncle to COVID-19.

Horace Saulsberry, 59, will be remembered by his family as a huge sports fan who loved watching the news and lived for his five grandchildren.

“He loved his grandchildren no matter what he loved his grandchildren that was his life,” said niece Kenya Jackson. “It’s the memories that keeps us with high spirits but it’s a huge loss.”

Jackson tells us on October 22, he started experiencing coronavirus symptoms. The next day, she says his symptoms intensified, and he was rushed to the hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19.

She says he was sent home that night, but three days later things took a tragic turn.

“Monday morning, October 26, he was up around four am eating soup and talking. Then, somewhere between four am and nine-thirty, he passed,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he was high-risk, but she says the family was not prepared for such his sudden death since one of the only symptoms he had was a fever.

“He was one of the most careful ones. When you come over his house, he’s like ‘I’m going to spray you down. You gotta get the Lysol and use the sanitizer’,” Jackson said.

She says her family is currently taking things one day at a time, hoping his story will encourage other to continue to stay safe during the pandemic.

“If you’re feeling unlike yourself or if you’re feeling anything that is abnormal, I would say go to the hospital. That’s one thing we wish we could’ve done is get him to the hospital quicker,” Jackson said.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, there have been more than 600 deaths from the virus.