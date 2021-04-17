‘It gives hunters a bad name’: TWRA investigates after turkeys illegally dumped in Rutherford, Hardeman counties

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after almost one dozen turkeys were found dumped in a creek in Rutherford County.

The TWRA said the turkeys were found in a creek off North Road this week with the breasts removed. They counted at least eleven and said it’s a difficult case to investigate because there are no witnesses.

“It upsets a lot of people. A lot of people don’t want to see that so when there is an animal harvested, we want them to take it somewhere whether it’s on their personal property or property they have permission to be on to dispose of the animals and at that point nature takes over but we don’t like to see them dumped on the side of the road like that. Unfortunately, it does happen a lot,” said TWRA Wildlife Officer Ethan Davis in Rutherford County.

Over in Hardeman County, the TWRA is offering a $1,000 reward for information on two turkeys illegally dumped in a dumpster at Hickory Valley Grocery. The only part removed from the turkeys was the beard. One bird was illegally dumped on the weekend of April third and fourth, and the second bird was illegally dumped on the weekend of April 10 and 11.

“Dumping carcasses or anything like that whether it’s deer, turkey, if it’s not somewhere you have permission to, it is littering. It’s unfortunate,” Davis said. “It gives hunters a bad name and honestly 99% of the people we deal with, the hunters we deal with, do the right thing. They have good ethics and they mean well. It’s usually just that one percent that really makes it hard on others who are doing the right thing and do a good job.”

Anyone with information on these illegal dumping incidents is asked to contact the TWRA.