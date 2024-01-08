MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shipping companies FedEx may be considering private security guards as escorts for their delivery trucks to stop thieves, although the companies are keeping quiet about their plans.

WREG spotted a FedEx van Monday being closely shadowed downtown by a white SUV with a yellow flashing light, possibly a security vehicle.

Over the weekend, WREG took photos of a FedEx van downtown closely watched by a private security guard with Imperial Security of Memphis.

Imperial Security would not comment on their involvement. However, FedEx released the following statement,

“We take the safety of our people very seriously. As such, we do not publicly discuss our security procedures.”

A FedEx truck was being closely followed by a security company van as it made deliveries in Downtown Memphis recently. (Joe Smith, WREG)

A FedEx truck was being closely followed by a security company van as it made deliveries in Downtown Memphis recently. (Joe Smith, WREG)

UPS says they are not using private security guards and stated:

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one concern. Drivers are taught to be aware of their surroundings and to report anything they consider unsafe to the police and their local management team.”

Jayson Underwood, a downtown resident, says drivers must take extra precautions.

“It’s one of those things where you have to take extra precautions and drivers have to take extra precautions,” Underwood said. “It’s really hurting the businesses and when I mean businesses I mean the UPS’s the FedEx’s and they’re not going to want to deliver to certain areas and that’s going to be a barrier for people trying get their packages on time.”

Underwood also says this is not a job he would want to have.

“If I was a driver I wouldn’t put myself in danger. I’d just ‘let it be’ but it’s something that needs to be addressed,” he said.

WREG did see several FedEx delivery vans Monday that did not have security vehicles following them. We also reached out to Amazon and are waiting for a response.