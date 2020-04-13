IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wondering where your stimulus check is, if it isn’t in your bank account just yet? There will soon be a tool for that.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Friday it will launch a tool this week allowing Americans to register and track their stimulus checks. The tool is expected to be available by Friday.

The free “Get My Payment” tool located on the IRS.gov website will allow taxpayers who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information as to ensure they get their payments sooner.

Having your direct deposit information on file with the IRS ensures you get your stimulus check in your bank account quickly instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

Through this tool, you’ll be able to track the status of your payment by entering your Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address.

Those who want to add bank account information will need to provide the following:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

If you did not use file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, there is a separate tool for non-filers to submit basic personal information to receive stimulus payments.

If you filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns with your direct deposition information on file, or if you are a Social Security recipient, you don’t need to take any further action as you will automatically receive your check in your bank account in the coming days.

The IRS says, however, once your check is scheduled for delivery, you are prohibited from updating your bank account information.

Taxpayers are also not allowed to change bank account information that is already on file with the IRS in an effort to help protect against potential fraud.

It’s important to note that the IRS does not email, text, or use social media to request your personal or financial information.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment.

That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.

The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are not eligible.

For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.

Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.