iQor to layoff 130 employees by end of November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Approximately 130 workers at iQor Global Services will be laid off, according to a WARN Notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The company, located on Pleasant Hill Road, notified the state about the layoffs in September. The layoff will be effective November 27. A rapid response team has been called to help coordinate services for both the employer and employees.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, the company laid off the same number of employees back in April.