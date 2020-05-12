Investigators: Southwest Memphis home intentionally set on fire, family of nine displaced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family of nine was displaced after a fire was intentionally set in their driveway and quickly spread to their Southwest Memphis home early Monday morning.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, first responders were called to the 1300 block of North Drive around 2 a.m. to find flames coming from the home. Firefighters were quickly able to contain the blaze and no one was injured.

Investigators determined that a vehicle in the driveway was set on fire. The fire quickly spread to a second vehicle and then eventually to the home.

The Red Cross provided assistance to three adults and six children.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.