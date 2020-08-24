Investigators: Man charged after being ordered by inmate to kill jailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested and charged after authorities said he was ordered to kill a jailer by one of the inmates.

Tyrone Williams was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after reportedly carrying out the attack for his uncle. He’s accused of shooting at a jail employee Thursday near the victim’s home.

The jailer’s car was riddled with bullets and one of the rounds hit him in the leg.

According to court records, the shooting happened just hours after Williams’ mother recieved a call from her brother at the jail. He reportedly mentioned throwing a “house party” at the victim’s address.