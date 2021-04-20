Investigators: Fire at Memphis church was intentionally set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say a fire at a Memphis church over the weekend was intentionally set.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the Smothers Chapel CME Church at 800 North Claybrook Street on Saturday, April 17. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the one-story building. It took crews 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was hurt.

Investigators said preliminary information suggests the fire was intentionally set at several spots in the front of the building. If you know anything that could help police catch the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.