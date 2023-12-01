MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The busy shopping season is getting into high gear, but Wolfchase Galleria is focused on keeping shoppers merry and safe during the holidays.

Representatives from Wolfchase Galleria say they are taking a lot of precautions to make sure that they are geared up for the large crowds the holiday season brings. They say safety is a big part of their planning.

“We have extra security hours on staff and then we have a MPD mobile unit that will be on-site and we’ll have extra MPD officers within the mall and patrolling outside as well,” said Anna Cardona, Marketing Director at Wolfchase Galleria.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has already started Operation Jingle Bells, deploying extra deputies around main shopping areas.

“During that time we are asking our deputies to patrol the store parking lots, make contact with store employees and management, conducting increased traffic enforcement in those areas,” said Joseph Fox, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

At a time when smash and grabs are making headlines, they have a tip for if you find yourself in the middle of a melee.

“If you are in the business and you are patronizing the business, and you see something like that, for one don’t get involved. Stay away from what’s going on,” said Fox.

Memphis Police have also put out some things to remember. Their Holiday Shopping Tips List is posted on their social media sites, reminding you to lock your vehicle, shop in groups, and don’t carry large amounts of cash.

It never hurts to have a strategy like Ralph Gutierrez and his friends.

“We go early in the morning. No one likes to get up early. So you know we’re here bright and early,” said Gutierrez.

Police say “Stow It, Don’t Show It” is also in effect during the holidays, reminding you to hide your packages out of site in your vehicle.