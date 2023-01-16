MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A protest broke out Monday outside the National Civil Rights Museum, where a group called for the release of body camera footage that captured a traffic stop that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death.

Their demands were loud and clear.

Memphis Police said he was recklessly driving and stated a confrontation occurred when they approached him. They claim he ran away, resulting in another confrontation before he was arrested.

Nichols complained of shortness of breath. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate, but under state law, the TBI’s files aren’t made public. Once the investigation is complete, the files will be given back to Mulroy. His team told us the redacted reports will then be published.

In the meantime, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says an internal investigation should conclude this week.

“We heard they were from a special SCORPION squad,” said Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells.

MPD hasn’t said who the officers are but they did say several of them were put on leave.

The question is will MPD release that video?

If the family is right and the officers are undercover, they may not have been wearing body cameras at all. According to MPD’s policy, while cameras are supposed to add clarity and transparency, undercover officers don’t wear them.

The policy says they aren’t worn during undercover operations and when officers are working in an undercover capacity. Same thing for in-car video.

We asked MPD if they will release the footage from that night or if there is even any footage to be released but we haven’t heard back.

This a stark difference from other cities like metro Nashville, which posted body camera footage a day after a fatal police shooting.

“We need action. We don’t need words,” said Wells.

Nichols’ family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who emphasized the footage is the only way to discern the true narrative.

There is no word on when the TBI will complete its investigation. We are also working to find out if there’s any in-car video or other footage that captured the incident.

