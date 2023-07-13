NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state is moving forward with upgrades to Wilder Youth Development Center, where juveniles from Shelby County and across the state go when they’re found guilty of violent crimes.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services went before the State Building Commission Thursday morning and sought approval for a series of real estate projects including upgrading Wilder in Fayette County.

“We need to upgrade and integrate additional security to entire site to monitor facility and grounds,” DCS Commissioner Margie Quin said.

Quin explained Wilder, which DCS runs, wasn’t built to handle the children currently there.

WREG Investigators have uncovered mounting concerns like fights, juveniles refusing to get off the roof, riots, staff locked in cells, and multiple escapes.

DCS has admitted it needs more staff. Only recently were they approved to increase salaries. It says it’s reduced the population and hired private security.

“The Wilder YDC was constructed in 1960s, and it does not have the extensive security measures we need today. Additional cameras and monitoring systems will assist in the proper care for the youth in custody,” Quin said.

While the board approved those security and other safety upgrades, they wanted to know what the future holds for Wilder.

“The youth will be moved to Nashville at some point and not use Wilder. Is that accurate or not accurate?” House Speaker Cameron Sexton asked.

“We will continue to use Wilder. We are in discussions of using Wilder in a different way,” Quin responded.

DCS said those discussions will continue as they try to figure out the best plan.

What we do know, it also got the green light to upgrade facilities across the state and will add more beds including 75 at staff secured facilities for youth with less serious sentences.

“On any given day we have 65-75 youth waiting in detention centers across the states, local detention centers, waiting for hardware secure and staff secure beds,” Quin said.

Quin suggested to the board that ultimately they need at least 500 more beds.