MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night at 9:20, when Memphis Police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

Shelby County court records revealed authorities quickly filed a warrant for first-degree murder for Kelly on Wednesday as the search for him continued in the city.

Court records also showed more about the teen’s background: He faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm in 2020 at the age of 17.

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He got three years in that case, but was already out of jail.

Kelly wrote in social media posts during the rampage that he wouldn’t return to jail.

Update: At least one person is possibly dead from the active shooting situation across Memphis. We’re still working to learn the conditions of other victims. pic.twitter.com/eTA8YG9MIj — Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) September 8, 2022

As of just before midnight Wednesday it was still unclear exactly how many people had been killed or injured in the hourslong rampage.

This story will be updated.