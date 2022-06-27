MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Smith bought his F-150 from Vroom in September, but left it parked after getting stuck with an expired, temporary tag and without answers from the online car dealer about its delays.

Now, Smith is back on the road again with a permanent tag on his truck. He got his registration in May.

“It took seven months and 28 days, my wife added it up,” Smith told WREG, thanking the station for helping him.

We first introduced you to Smith during a WREG investigation that uncovered thousands of customer complaints against Vroom, many that were just like his.

After our first story aired, The NewsChannel 3 Investigators reached out to Vroom executives again to help Smith track down his paperwork, which we learned was sitting at our local clerk’s office for more than a month.

WREG has covered a recent backlog problem there too, but Smith says the bulk of the blame belongs to Vroom.

“Most of that was at Vroom taking a long time to get one of their title clerks assigned, so that it could then get sent over to the DMV,” said Smith.

Matthew Vanderbloemen did the same in an email to Vroom as he waited, saying ” It has been 197 days…28 weeks… since I purchased my vehicle through Vroom and …158 days, 22 weeks since I provided updated proof of residence.”

Vanderbloemen got his tag and registration in April after managing to get a direct contact at Vroom.

“I was able to work with that person and they overnighted all of the right paperwork and a check for the sales tax that I’d already paid so that I could go myself to the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and register the vehicle on my own,” Vanderbloemen said.

Documents WREG reviewed reveal he may have lost money too.

A lawsuit filed against Vroom in Texas alleges not only did customers have to deal with title and registration delays, but that some were possibly paying for insurance they didn’t need while they waited.

Vanderbloemen said Vroom told him, “They said hey we need you to have this coverage in order to be able to give you a new temporary tag.”

Like other Vroom customers, Vanderbloemen’s temporary tag was issued out of Texas where Vroom is a licensed dealer.

When Vanderbloemen was trying to get another one last December, because the previous had expired, a Vroom representative told him in an email, his “liability limits must meet or exceed the Texas minimum requirements.”

Vanderbloemen explained in a response that while he’d previously had lower coverage, he’d since updated it to “levels that will be acceptable by the Texas DMV.”

The lawsuit claims Vroom “forced out of state consumers to seek new insurance policies or change their …coverage often with increased premiums…while they try to sort out their own delays.”

We showed Vanderbloemen the difference for coverage requirements in Texas and Tennessee, where they’re indeed lower.

“I think my bill went up a little bit and I don’t know what the rules are and whether or not they were allowed to require me to do that but my perspective was kind of one that, I’m a little bummed that I would have to pay more for coverage,” Vanderbloemen said.

Vanderbloemen says he might eventually try to sort that out, but right now, he’s trying to cancel an extended warranty he bought through Vroom. He says after this whole ordeal, he’s not confident it would even pay off.

As far as that lawsuit pending against Vroom in Texas, the company did not file a response and no hearing has been set in the case.