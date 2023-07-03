MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple vacant homes caught fire in a north Memphis neighborhood in a matter of weeks.

Police are investigating as neighbors are now forced to live near giant eyesores.

“Not no more. I used to stay right there,” Joan Tuggers said as she clapped her hands with joy. “The best thing they can do is level that. They need to level that!”

When we met Tuggers, she was happy to say she moved out of this North Memphis neighborhood away from a home on Pearce now stained with soot.

It’s been like that since April 20 when a fire broke out.

Investigators wrote in the report it started in the southeast bedroom, and there were signs of squatting.

“It’s a shame they didn’t burn it down,” Tuggers said.

She means it too. She said the property has been vacant for quite some time and has attracted squatters, drug users and other safety hazards.

There is a similar situation a block over as folks on Looney showed us another abandoned home that also caught fire in March.

In fact, it’s one of five boarded-up homes within a few blocks that neighbors pointed out that caught fire within weeks.

WREG Investigators uncovered the police reports, and they are all similar. It happened between March and April, and the houses were “vacant.” Police stated there were “signs of squatting” in some.

Now, what’s left is an eyesore.

“Life still goes on and people are forced to live next to these properties,” Vincent Sawyer said.

He is a staff attorney for The Works Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on restoring and renewing the city’s under-served communities.

He said that includes addressing blight and the property owners who don’t seem to care or have disappeared like “defunct corporations, heirs, out of state investors and people who have no interest complying with court orders.”

Sawyer works with the receivership program under the Tennessee Neighborhood Preservation Act. Basically, when the owner won’t abate or improve the property, the court can appoint someone who will.

“These problem properties pose numerous effects,” he said.

They can hurt property values, attract crime and illegal dumping and create disease and infestation.

Sawyer said there are about 17,000 properties that need serious intervention like boarding or demolition, and a majority are in low-income areas.

“I can’t imagine having to live next to one of these properties myself. Yes, I believe a lot of the housing crisis could be solved if 17,000 vacant properties are brought back online,” he said.

No one with the city agreed to an interview, but a spokesperson stated five of the properties that caught fire in the North Memphis neighborhood were cited at least once in the last few years.

Since the fires, two of the homes have upcoming hearings, and a letter was sent to the property owner of 766 Pearce, stating that the city intends to demolish it.

766 Pearce

See, the city says the property must meet the ordinance requirement of 51% dilapidation to be condemned and possibly demolished.

The process, on average, can take four to six months. Hearings have to be held, numerous attempts to contact the property owner must be made, and the owner can always petition for more time to make repairs.

If the owner doesn’t respond, the city can eventually hire a contractor to demolish it and will attach the cost against the property as a tax lien.

WREG tried getting in touch with the property owners, but didn’t have any luck. At least two live out of state, according to property records.

“I can imagine a tremendous hardship to rectify all these properties all at once,” Sawyer said.

He said it’s going to take a concerted effort as his non-profit works with the city, lawmakers and other entities to make sure the right plans and policies are in place to prevent further widespread, abandoned properties.

According to the city’s 311 map, there have been thousands of complaints in the past year about neglected or dangerous structures. They’ve addressed many of the cases, but the complaints they’re still looking into are mostly in North Memphis.

City’s heat map showing where cases remain open or in progress as of July

One neighbor living by the now-burned vacant home said his concern is now safety.

He wants a safe place to live — something every Memphian wants and deserves.

Tuggers told us she’s in search of it. too. That’s why she ended up moving to a new neighborhood.

“If they would just clean it up and act like they care. You know, I think it would be a good thing. It really would be a good thing,” Tuggers told us.

► DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? WREG Investigators want to hear from you! Call our tip line at 901-543-2378. You can also send an email to newstips@wreg.com.