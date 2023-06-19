MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and state authorities are now looking into what happened at a daycare in the Medical District that left a young child in the hospital.

Since last July, The Academy of Future Leaders has been a partner with University of Tennessee Health Science Center to provide childcare services to faculty, employees and students.

On June 9, UT’s administration sent out a notice notifying parents it suddenly terminated the contract with the daycare, but didn’t say why.

WREG investigators have been pressing for answers and discovered at least three agencies are now investigating an incident that occurred at The Academy of Future Leaders on May 18.

According to scanner radio traffic recorded by Broadcastify, Memphis police were originally notified by dispatch about a medical episode at the daycare.

“Continuous or multiple seizures at 1026 Madison Avenue,” was the message sent over dispatch that day.

Police told us officers then responded to what they describe as a “child abuse aggravated” call at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office stated no charges have been filed, but it is aware of the incident.

That’s when the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was notified. It confirms it is also investigating what happened to the child.

In a statement, a spokesperson says “pursuant to state and federal law, it cannot release specific information.” To be clear though, DCS investigates people, not the actual facility.

That part falls under the Tennessee Department of Human Services. It regulates daycares and told us it’s also investigating.

Report: Child was ‘acting weird’

Through the Tennessee Public Records Act, we obtained the reports given to DHS by the daycare’s director and staff. We put together a timeline based on their testimony laid out in those reports.

Around 9:45 on the morning of May 18, an incident report was filled out. It stated “the child got a scratch on the playground from a hula-hoop around his neck.”

Around 12:07 p.m., the director says the child was “talking normal.”

But then 23 minutes later, a staffer said the child “appeared to have vomited.” He was “taken to the restroom” to be cleaned up and “returned to the cot” for nap time.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 1:40 p.m., staff noticed the child was “acting weird.” The director said he was “moving [his] arms and legs extremely fast as if he was running in his sleep.” Another staff member said it looked like the child “may be having a seizure.”

At 1:48 p.m., the director said they called the child’s father, and seven minutes later, they called 911.

The child’s parents arrived at the daycare before paramedics, and one staffer noted the mother was “hysterically crying.”

What really happened?

“They’re just not giving any real answers what’s happened to this child,” one parent told WREG.

We spoke to the parent who pulled their child out of the daycare following the incident. They asked us to hide their identity since the daycare’s director sent a note threatening “legal action for defamation.”

“Everyone I know doesn’t attend there anymore. They have taken their kids out,” the parent said.

Another parent told us the same thing off camera and said staffers have also quit.

We contacted the daycare’s director several times, but never heard back.

Parents shared letters they received from the director after the incident. One letter stated there is “video surveillance in every classroom, hallway and outside,” and all of the footage been turned over to authorities. The director reiterated in one letter to parents they’ve “done zero wrong doing.”

The days following, DHS visited the facility. Out of 15 categories listed, they flagged the daycare for two violations. They noted one staff member had not completed training for “shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma” but was “compliant by the end of the visit.” There was also “not enough cots” for children in one of the rooms.

DHS records state one employee has been barred from the daycare. Another is now required to be supervised at all times when with children.

It’s unclear what happens now that UT severed ties. UT stated it is aware of the active investigation, but since it does not operate or manage the daycare, it would not comment.

DHS hasn’t received official notification the daycare is temporarily or permanently closed.

WREG is working to get an update on how the child is doing and have attempted to reach the child’s parents. We will keep you updated on any developments.

► DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? WREG Investigators want to hear from you! Call our tip line at 901-543-2378. You can also send an email to newstips@wreg.com.