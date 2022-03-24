MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A caregiver who was investigated previously by Tennessee regulators now faces a charge of first degree murder in the death of a home resident, but state officials tell WREG law enforcement would have had to keep the home from operating.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials said suspect Brenda Hightower abused and neglected Cynthia Garrison, 60, who died from her injuries.



“It never should’ve happened. That woman is evil,” said Alexandria Collie, whose grandfather was a previous victim of Hightower.

In 2015, state investigators said they found several patients in the home locked in their rooms and covered in human waste, including Collie’s grandfather.



“I think she should’ve been arrested then,” she said.



But according to Shelby County records and a statewide background check, Hightower, who previously went by Brenda Tucker, had a clean record, until now.

According to a 2015 WREG investigation, Hightower denied knowing about the abuse, instead blaming an employee who did face charges.

A Department of Health spokesperson confirmed they took action against the facility then by suspending its license.

“The Department of Health can only take action against the license of a residential facility, which was done in this case, and does not have jurisdiction to shutdown facilities that are operating unlawfully without a license. If a facility is operating in violation of state law without a license, then the appropriate law enforcement entities have the ability to take further action,” said spokesman Bill Christian in a statement to WREG.

“I don’t know how she was able to reopen,” Collie said. “That’s what makes me so mad about what happened because I feel like it was preventable.”

WREG has reached out to the TBI for a response and is working to find out how law enforcement would’ve been alerted.