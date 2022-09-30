MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee says Tennessee will hire 25 additional workers to speed up the testing of rape kits.

“We need to make certain the support they have and let their processes be more efficient,” Governor Lee said.

This is something the TBI has been aiming toward for quite some time.

The TBI analyzes all of the evidence for violent, nonviolent, and sexual offenses. Out of the 25 positions the governor announced, eight will be assigned to the Jackson lab— where Memphis and Shelby County send their evidence.

Six positions will go to Knoxville and 11 in Nashville.

We asked the TBI how it chose to divvy out the positions. It says all labs are working to improve.

In the past, it stated staffing has been “based upon total case submissions.”

Since July 2019, WREG found out, the Nashville lab averages 78 total case submissions per month while Memphis averages 54.

We also uncovered it takes several months to a year to process rape kits at the Jackson lab. The turnaround times in Nashville and Knoxville are slightly better.

Law enforcement agencies can ask for rush testing, which means the evidence is prioritized and analyzed in a matter of days. But Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says the circumstances for that.

“We have identified an individual and have enough probable cause and we know where the person is and we need additional information in order to move forward with prosecution,” Chief Davis said.

Alicia Franklin’s sexual assault kit wasn’t expedited.

She wanted her name out there and it is known that her evidence was collected in September 2021 but wasn’t pulled off the shelf to be analyzed until the following June.

Her accused attacker, Cleotha Abston Henderson, went on to reportedly kidnap and kill Eliza Fletcher on a morning jog.

The day her body was found was the day the state says they matched him to the DNA found in Franklin’s rape kit.

We asked MPD when they knew he was possibly Franklin’s attacker but they refused to answer, citing pending litigation.

The TBI said more personnel will help with turnaround times but noted the position takes a certain person and can come with 18 months of training

They can hire experienced forensic scientists, but added “current TBI compensation makes this difficult.”

The TBI posted the first round of positions it’s hiring.

Two will be in forensic biology that processes rape kits. One will be assigned to the DNA database and another will be in the firearms and tool mark identification unit.