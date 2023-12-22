MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators continue to dig deeper into multiple abuse allegations at the same daycare.

Joe Craig remains behind bars. His bond was raised to $500,000 after he was recently slapped with another aggravated child abuse charge.

The Shelby County DA’s office said they found out Craig had harmed another child in April while working at the Academy of Future Leaders daycare in the Medical District.

Authorities have yet to disclose details as to what exactly happened.

The child’s mother is now suing Craig and the daycare’s owner. According to the complaint, she says Craig “physically abused” her son, “striking him on the head, leaving knots and fracturing the right, fifth, sixth and seventh rib, and causing abrasions on the child’s legs, arms, face and other locations on his body.”

WREG Investigators found out the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was notified after the April incident, and then three days later, they alerted the Department of Human Services, which regulates daycares.

DHS stated, “information received from DCS showed that they did not initially substantiate that complaint. Our understanding from DCS is that the investigation was later re-opened, and the allegation was substantiated.”

It’s unclear why DCS didn’t substantiate the claim at the time.

A spokesperson said they have been “involved in an investigation,” but “pursuant to state and federal law, we cannot disclose specific information about the investigation.”

Craig continued to work at the daycare, which at the time, had partnered with the UT Health Science Center to offer childcare services to UT’s faculty, staff, and students.

On May 18, less than a month later, authorities were called back to the daycare when a toddler was rushed to the hospital. The child’s father told us his son had suffered a traumatic brain injury, among other serious injuries.

“Everything is compromised for him. He’s challenged now. It’s very difficult to see him like that,” he said.

Again, authorities haven’t said what exactly happened. They arrested Craig in June for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

That’s also when UT suddenly terminated the contract and when DHS forbid Craig to be on the daycare’s premises when children are present.

WREG reached out to Craig and the daycare’s owner multiple times for their side of the story.

DHS said they are aware the owner operates another daycare in Midtown, and state records show Craig possibly worked there since there were entries excluding him from driving duties.

The DA’s office says over the course of the criminal investigation launched in May, it learned about the April incident. A grand jury indicted him in November. He’s due back in court next month.