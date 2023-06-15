FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Escapes, staff locked in a cell and fights — WREG Investigators have uncovered more problems at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

WREG Investigators uncovered 36 pages of reports detailing the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s response to the Wilder.

It’s where teenage boys from across the state are sent when they’re found guilty of a violent crime and pose a significant risk to their community.

Between July 2022 and March 2023, THP was called in as backup multiple times.They responded to at least two fights, confiscated contraband, helped search dorms and served a warrant.

They assisted with an attempted escape and the escape of three juveniles in March, caught on a neighbor’s camera.

THP also took a concerning report from one of the youth housed there stating he was being sexually assaulted by other inmates. He said he reported it to employees but nothing was done.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, which runs Wilder, said the law prohibits them for commenting on the incident. We are working to find out if anyone was charged.

In February, THP reported several juveniles attacked and assaulted a staff member. They stated they stole stealing the staffer’s cellphone and keys before locking them in a cell.

“Obviously, it’s not in good shape. I think the DCS is doing the best it can with the resources it has,” Memphis Shelby Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons said.

He said he’s concerned about the conditions there, and so did the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“When a disturbance or escape occurred, it would take all manpower we have on a shift to assist out there,” Chief Deputy Ray Garcia said.

In April, WREG Investigators uncovered that from 2019 through 2022, deputies responded to two dozen assault calls, four sexual assaults, riots, fights and several escapes. They told us the facility was outdated and never built to be what it is.

“I don’t know if the facility design now, if it’s financially or fiscally responsible to try to retro-fit that facility. They may just need to build a new one, and I know that’s something they are going to have to research and explore and determine,” Garcia said.

THP started responding to Wilder in the last couple of years to help Fayette County deputies.

Meanwhile, DCS stated it made changes like bringing in private security, reducing the population, increasing staff salaries to help with hiring and retention and providing new education opportunities.

A legislative committee tasked with examining youth crime recommended a new facility to expand the number of beds.

DCS stated, “Commissioner Quin has provided very transparent testimony in numerous hearings about the lack of capacity throughout Juvenile Justice facilities in the state,” and they will continue to “work closely” with the administration and the General Assembly for “future expansion opportunities.”

State officials confirm an outside firm took did an assessment to figure out what needs to happen. That’s been completed and is currently being reviewed.

