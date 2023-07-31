MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shot fired on the interstate in East Memphis piercing a pickup truck and just missing the driver and dog.

The driver told WREG the truck was a retirement gift to himself. He said it was perfect for his favorite hobbies.

“I have hunted and fished all my life,” he said. “I fished until 6:30, something like that.”

He asked us to hide his identity, because of what happened on his way home that day home in March. He was on I-240 past the Poplar exit.

“I was on the interstate. I had a guy get in front of me two different times and slow down,” he said. “The third time he passed me, he got in front of me and slowed down to about 20 mph. As I started laying on the horn and went to go around him, as I passed him, I heard a gunshot.”

The gunshot was aimed at his truck. The bullet pierced the back passenger door.

The weather strip and pillar acted as a shield. It protected him and his dog riding in the back.

“I immediately pulled over the first safe spot to pull over. Checked on my dog. He was okay,” he said. “I then called police.”

It was the 32nd time this year Memphis police bagged evidence and took a report of a shooting on an interstate.

Since that day in March, the number of interstate shootings has more than doubled.

Sixty-eight interstate shootings were reported as of July 12, 2023. That’s 20 more compared to the same time last year, but it’s slightly down when you look at 2021’s number.

According to the police reports WREG Investigators uncovered, drivers told officers they think it was a result of road rage, and at least three victims believe it was because they honked their horn.

Others, though, don’t know who opened fire at them and why like one man who said he was following friends in February when someone in an Infiniti started shooting.

“I saw bullets ricocheting off the ground, and I looked up at the car, and I saw two guys one with the AR and one with a pistol,” Kyus Carter said. “They were just shooting at me.”

Memphis Police say five people this year have been arrested in connection to interstate shootings.

“We have also rolled out a new traffic unit and enhanced our traffic unit and increased our motorcycle unit as well, so we can have more proactive traffic enforcement,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also increased its presence in Memphis and Shelby County.

THP stated its “efforts to boost” their presence will “continue in the coming months” as they’ve been approved for another 100 new trooper positions in the new budget.

“That’s been very helpful for us,” Davis said.

But MPD stated with gun laws being “continually relaxed,” they’re seeing “more gun violence.”

They added, “in the past, a motorist would blow their horn. Now, they’re shooting instead, because guns are readily available.”

Tenn. Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) said it’s frustrating to see.

“When you think about it, our state is being ran rural Republicans,” he said.

Parkinson said laws that work in rural areas, may not work in cities like Memphis. He believes there needs to be more access to mental health services and resources while addressing the proliferation of guns.

“If we can’t put regulation around the carrying or purchasing of assault weapons, how can we make it harder for the wrong individuals to get their hands on them?” he said.

MPD is warning drivers to be courteous on the roads and to slow down to avoid road rage situations.

As for the driver of the pickup we spoke to, he said he’s nervous to drive through the city now.

“I drive through Memphis as fast as possible if I need to go at all,” he told us.

A sad reality. He truly thought his retirement gift would bring him joy.

