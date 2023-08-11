MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As much of the Mid-South prepares for another dangerous heat wave, a Memphis high rise for seniors is without air conditioning once again.

This is the second time in two weeks that the air conditioning has been out at Serenity Towers. Residents told the WREG Investigators that none of the elevators are working at the taxpayer-funded complex.

An attorney for Serenity was in Environmental Court Friday to update the judge on a previous outage when he explained the air went out again this week.

A representative for the property told the court that the complex lost power during Wednesday’s storm. While it was restored, they said the air conditioning was still out.

The representative said they’re working on repairs and in the meantime, all the residents have portable units to use. The judge told them he didn’t want the problem to continue throughout the weekend and ordered the parties back to court on Monday.

WREG reached out to the Ohio-based property management company that runs Serenity as well as HUD, but we’re waiting on a response.

We also contacted County Code Enforcement about the non-working elevators and a supervisor confirmed that they would send someone out to check on the problem.

In recent months, county code officials said that one side of elevators had been on and off. That issue had also been addressed in Environmental Court.