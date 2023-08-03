MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators are uncovering new information about a man accused of a rape and abduction involving a child in South Memphis.

According to police reports uncovered thrugh the Tennessee Public Records Act, Laderio Gordon has had nearly two dozen encounters with law enforcement since 2012, including one incident involving young girls.

The latest incident topped our news in April when police say he held a gun to a 12-year-old girl walking to school in South Memphis. He reportedly forced her into his car and made her perform a sex act on him.

Since 2012, police listed Gordon in nearly two dozen reports including another incident involving underage girls.

In 2017, police got a “sex trafficking complaint” at a hotel on Lamar. Officers say they found Gordon “in a room” with a 16- and 17-year-old girl and “a small amount of marijuana.”

Officers also stated Gordon was the driver in a “purse snatching” earlier that night, but “no fruits of the crime were located.”

The report says police questioned Gordon and the two girls, but it’s unclear what happened after that.

We asked MPD, but never heard back. We couldn’t find any charges on his record connected to that incident.

Police reports also detail several incidents where Gordon reportedly threatened or assaulted family members or his girlfriend.

The two times he was charged, the cases were dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Some of the reports state Gordon was a victim of crime including one that says he was shot in 2013 and another stating he was in a bad car wreck.

In January, he was arrested for aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated assault after police say he beat his pregnant girlfriend unconscious. She spoke to WREG back in April.

“You live, you learn. I was young and dumb. He just like I said, has a lot of problems going on within himself,” the woman said.

Gordon remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court this month.

