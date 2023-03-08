MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case against the Peppertree Apartments has been “administratively closed,” but only 10 of the 210 residents living there have received vouchers to relocate.

Attorneys for Peppertree’s owners and the city appeared in federal court Tuesday. They said the process takes four months, from the time a resident receives a voucher to the time they move.

Meanwhile, court records show some 80% of residents have been interviewed as part of the voucher approval process.

Tenant meetings with the relocation contractor are also underway.

HUD terminated its contract with Peppertree in January. The judge also entered an order to “administratively” close the case. The parties can still bring up any issues that arise and will provide periodic status updates.

WREG has also learned a Special Master has been appointed to handle the Environmental Court Case.