MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man said he was just driving down the road when a possible bullet hit his window. A woman says someone fired shots at her and her neighbor.

Their stories have one thing in common: They say they waited too long for police to show up.

The man said his incident happened in a busy part of Memphis.

“Going to Cordova from 240. Passed Baptist East Hospital,” he said. “All of a sudden, I hear this big noise.”

He asked to hide his identity, because he’s still anxious about what he saw.

“I looked. My window busted,” he said. “There’s a bullet hole in my window.”

He said he doesn’t know where it came from, so he called Memphis police to investigative.

“I waited an hour and five minutes. I called twice. Nobody answered,” he said. “I waited and waited and waited.”

MPD confirmed he called 911 at 2:08 p.m. and stated officers were dispatched 18 minutes later.

It wasn’t until 2:59 p.m. that an officer finally arrived. By that time, feeling unsafe on the side of the road, he left.

He said an officer never followed up and an incident report was never filed.

Nor was a report filed two weeks before that at an apartment complex in Parkway Village where a woman called 911. She was also afraid to show her face but wanted her story heard.

“I got off work at 10,” she said.

She said she was sitting in a chair outside her apartment on a Friday night talking with her neighbor when a car pulled into the complex.

“I seen this little car coming around. A little grey car,” she said. “It just opened fire on us like five times. The first shot when it hit the building.”

She said she dropped to the ground.

“I grabbed my neighbor, who is five months pregnant, and told her to get down,” she said.

She called 911 but said she didn’t see an officer for almost two hours.

MPD confirms they received her call, and they claim 33 minutes later, an officer was on the scene. They told us no report was taken since no one was injured.

This woman says she’s confused why they didn’t at least collect the shell casings she found in the parking lot the next morning.

“It made us feel lost. It made us feel abandoned,” she said.

This summer, WREG Investigators told you about several more people who contacted us and claimed they also waited too long for police.

Latanya Woods said an officer never showed up when her car was almost stolen at a gas station in Cordova.

She said they told her later “an overwhelming response of calls were coming in and situations that were more important than mine. Mine was considered an attempted crime.”

That night within four hours of Woods calling 911, WREG Investigators found out MPD received more than 500 calls for service, including five aggravated assaults and a business robbery.

The police union says calls are prioritized. There’s too much crime and not enough manpower.

“The solution to call response time is more officers on the street,” MPD Assistant Chief of Police Services Don Crowe reiterated to the Memphis City Council in July.

And since then, the city’s website shows their numbers haven’t changed. MPD is still 350 officers short of its goal of 2,300.



Chief CJ Davis said at recent Rotary Club meeting that a net gain of officers is on the horizon.

“Our attrition rate is great, which means we are retaining more officers now because of the various benefits from this administration,” she said.

Mayor Jim Strickland’s recent newsletters state the pandemic and some anti-police sentiment hurt their numbers, but announced that 25 recruits just graduated. By mid-December, he said there will be 70 more joining the academy.

Strickland stated the city now has the highest paid officers in the region for the first time in years, and he is confident that will help regrow the force.

Until then, MPD said they’ve been hit with around 420,000 calls for service the first half of this year, which is a 16% increase from the same time last year.

They stated they need more officers to respond to the calls faster.

As of July, MPD reported they were averaging about a 7-minute response time for their highest priority calls or critical events.

However, MPD admits most of their calls are considered non-emergency situations.

“What we are looking at, what we are talking about is setting measures for priority two calls for service,” Davis said.

“I feel for families who have to call 911. I could have called an Uber, and they would have been here quicker than police,” said the woman shot at outside her apartment.

And the man who says he was shot at on the road is also unsure what will happen if he has to call 911 again.

“It could happen to anybody,” he said.

► DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? WREG Investigators want to hear from you! Call our tip line at 901-543-2378. You can also send an email to newstips@wreg.com.