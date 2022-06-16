'I done killed your grandma. Now it's your turn,' gunman allegedly said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since police say Justin Hudson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, killing her and shooting her grandmother before turning the gun on himself.

Now, chilling 911 calls have been released that show the desperation in Jaquinsia Armstrong’s voice as she begged police for help in the seconds before the shooting.

The victim’s mother said her daughter did everything she could to protect herself — she feels like police failed her daughter.

The call to 911 came from a house on Masterson Cove the night of May 5.

“They need to come now,” Jaquinsia tells the dispatcher.

“He is already breaking in?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yes. Justin Hudson is doing it,” she replied, later saying, “They should have been here 30 minutes ago. Where they at?”

The dispatcher responds, “Ma’am we don’t have a call at your location. Did you call 30 minutes ago?”

Jaquinsia says, “I did. I called an hour ago and ain’t nobody came.”

Police wouldn’t get there in time.

Hudson shot Jaquinsia’s grandmother in the hand. Dispatchers tried to ask Jaquinsia what was happening, but she couldn’t answer.

She was already gone.

The grandmother, who was the only survivor, described the harrowing ordeal to Roshunda Johnson, Jaquinsia’s mother.

“He broke in the back door of the house. She said she looked up and he had a gun raised,” Johnson said. “The first shot, she went to block Shay. It hit her hand and she fell on the bed. She said he told her, ‘I done killed your grandma. Now it’s your turn.’”

Jaquinsia Armstrong and Justin Hudson

Family filed restraining orders before shooting

Johnson says she didn’t know much about Justin Hudson before her daughter started dating him, but he was 10 years older than Jaquinsia, and that worried her.

She saw the violence for herself one day when Jaquinsia came home from work.

“He hit her in her face that morning and she beat on the door. I didn’t know he was out there or anything,” Johnson said. “I called the police. I had police to come out to the house and everything. That’s when the warrant and order of protection went into order.

That restraining order was filed last December.

But in April of this year, Jaquinsia called 911 to report Hudson pulled her into his car and drove off. She said she was able to jump out of the moving vehicle.

Jaquinsia explained to the 911 dispatcher that she filed an order of protection against Hudson. Here’s what happened:

Dispatcher: “OK you all got all this going on with one another. But you all still being around each other? What’s the point of having paperwork on it?”

Jaquinsia: “Because I just told you I almost lost my life last night ma’am. That’s the point of having paperwork.”

Dispatcher: “OK, but you have access to him, you are going around him and allowing him to do this to you?”

Jaquinsia: “I want to talk about this to somebody else. I just want the report filed right now.”

Justin Hudson had two warrants out for his arrest before he killed himself. They were for violating orders of protection.

“It was like the police failed,” Johnson said. “You guys failed her because she has called. We put reports out.”

Gunman had criminal history

WREG found Hudson’s troubled history goes back to 2015, related to a break-in spree at some Whitehaven Apartments.

One woman said she woke up to find Hudson licking her as she slept. Another woman woke up to find him taking off his pants.

Both women say they fought back and he took off.

He was also convicted of sexual battery and aggravated assault, serving three years behind bars.

After his release, he ended up back in jail for not registering as a sex offender.

“This man has a background. Why is he on the streets?” Johnson said. “Y’all ain’t looking for him that hard. ‘Cause if he can bother my child, that means he ain’t hard to find at all.”

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says truth in sentencing laws will keep more violent criminals behind bars.

And she says orders of protection, though not a 100 percent guarantee of protection, are still important to have.

“If there is a violation of that protective order that doesn’t result in this horrible tragedy, then that is a prosecutable offense,” Weirich said. “Definitely get the restraining order. And then when that prosecution process starts, participate in it. Be a part of it. Help us seek justice for you and for the community.”

But for loved ones left in grief, who have filed orders of protection and called 911 for help, the system seems flawed.

“How do the law protect you when you are reporting it and you are doing everything you are supposed to do?” Johnson asked. “At what point, how am I protected?”

Roshunda Armstrong hopes her daughter’s story will reach other abuse victims and encourage them to find a way out.

The Family Safety Center in Memphis is available to help victims protect themselves and their family.