SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Serious staffing shortages, a deteriorating building, and constant repairs — state inspectors have pointed out the same problems year after year at 201 Poplar, Shelby County’s aging jail and criminal justice center.

WREG Investigators have been covering the issue for years and found out conversations are now underway on how to make improvements and possibly build a new facility.

We uncovered the reports through the Tennessee Records Act. The Tennessee Corrections Institute conducts the annual inspections.

In 2017, inspectors stated the “building is outdated and antiquated with doors, locks, security devices, showers” and more that are “difficult if not impossible to maintain or replace.”

The next year, inspectors added, “Electrical, plumbing, and climate control systems should be extensively examined for widespread repair.”

2019’s report pointed out, “staffing levels are presently low.”

We talked to the chief jailer in 2020 about the conditions and asked how much longer until the situation became dire.

“That remains to be known, to be honest,” Chief Jailer Kirk Fields responded.

After that interview, 2020’s report stated staffing shortages got even worse and COVID

“exacerbated the situation.” It stated they’re challenged by “jail design.”

Since then, the jail continued to meet the TCI’s standards, but the inspection reports kept noting the same issues.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the issues were first addressed 15 years ago when a jail study was conducted. He said the study stressed the need for a new facility and laid out options like expanding the current space to Danny Thomas north of Poplar or moving out east.

Bonner said in 2018 when he became sheriff, he had conversations with some county commissioners, but nothing was done.

“I think it’s just like anything else. It’s going to cost a lot of money to build a new jail,” he said.

In 2020, Bonner said discussions were put on pause to deal with issues COVID-19 created. Inspectors continued to “commend staff” for maintaining the place, but stressed it’s time to “develop action plans that will address the present and future needs of the jail.”

The Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar was built in 1981 with a capacity for 1,200 inmates in a six-story jail surrounded with razor wire. Renovations have increased the capacity to 2,813 beds. The facility also houses administrative offices for the Sheriff’s Office, courtrooms, District Attorney’s Office, and records facilities.

While renovations have taken place in the part of the building housing the courts and District Attorney’s Office, the jail hasn’t seen a significant upgrade in more than 40 years. The sheriff said the roof was replaced once or twice, and in 2020, a new kitchen was added.

“We have had issues now that the jail is so old that we can’t even get parts for the escalators. The escalators are so old that it takes months to get parts,” Bonner said. “It’s just a difficult facility to operate that, by the way, the county owns.”

He said wear and tear is getting worse and maintenance is now staffed at all hours.

“I had the opportunity to meet with Bonner and the senior leadership team,” Shelby County Commissioner Michael Whaley said.

Whaley said the earlier a feasibility and site study is conducted, the better.

“If there is a new jail to be built any time soon, it’s unlikely completed by the time the current commission ends its term in 2026,” he said.

Whaley told us there’s a lot of older infrastructure in the county that needs repair or replacement, and these tough conversations have to be had.

We asked if the budget could handle a new facility.

“It’ll be a big number. I couldn’t tell you. The number is only going to grow because construction costs as we know have increased dramatically and will continue to do so,” he said.

201 Poplar has made headlines in recent months after jailers were indicted for allegedly beating an inmate. Nine more jailers were charged after an inmate died while in custody. Multiple lawsuits have been filed.

In October, an inmate was accused of stabbing another inmate in the neck while waiting to see a judge inside 201 Poplar.

Sheriff Bonner says they’ve put new security procedures in place since then, and they are addressing staffing shortages. He said they have 25 new recruits, a number they haven’t seen in years.

He said a new facility is vital because the current design doesn’t support new jail corrections methods that call for more direct supervision.

Bonner said 2008’s jail study predicted they’d be worse off, with 1,000 more inmates than their current population.

“I will work as I always have to keep the numbers down. Eventually, you know we might end up in federal court where a federal judge tells us we must build a facility,” he said.

Similar to what happened in Arizona this year when a federal judge ordered sweeping changes to healthcare and detention fixing what he called unconstitutional conditions at their prisons.

Bonner said he will discuss a path towards a new facility in the next budget, including site and funding options.

“It’s just time for us to have these conversations before we wind up getting into the courts about the facility. Let’s be proactive. Let’s do something now,” he said.

► DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? WREG Investigators want to hear from you! Call our tip line at 901-543-2378. You can also send an email to newstips@wreg.com.