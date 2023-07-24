GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As many Germantown residents continue to struggle without safe drinking water, WREG is investigating the history of water problems in the Memphis suburb.

Records with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and other monitoring agencies show these water issues aren’t the first for Germantown.

We found 15 violations, some as far back as 2004, at the Southern Avenue water plant and Johnson Road filter plant.

Even though some of the violations are older, a column marked routine monitoring violations is called major. Apparently, there were problems with monitoring the water system.

The violations also list the analyte group name, which is the type of substance involved. We found everything from nitrate to asbestos and chlorine violations.

But that’s not all. Another database, from Waypoint Analytical, shows the top 10 water systems in Shelby County.

Germantown is listed as the fifth largest, with about 37,000 customers — but was first in violation counts.

Forty-eight violations were listed, compared to 28 in Collierville’s water department and four in the Memphis Light Gas & Water.

We are still waiting for Germantown to give us a response about these violations.

Thursday at 3:30 p.m., city officials issued an order advising residents not to drink tap water because diesel fuel from a generator used to power a water facility during a power outage had leaked into the water reservoir. Some customers reported water that had a fuel smell and an oily color.

Customers are advised to only use tap water for flushing toilets.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo said crews are working 16-hour days to fix the issue, but each day is producing different test results.