MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness may have the charge wiped from his record.

Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They say Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by keeping a clean criminal record for one year.

Kelly was accused of having a sexual relationship with a homicide suspect he was investigating in 2018. Documents uncovered by WREG show he admitted to getting marijuana for the woman, and gave her more than $2,000 during their relationship as she became a stripper at the Gold Club. The district attorney’s office also said Kelly used city funds to take the woman out of town with him on an investigative trip.

He pleaded guilty to official misconduct last September.

The district attorney’s office assigned a senior prosecutor to review every closed case Kelly had worked, though prosecutors said they found nothing questionable.

Kelly still faces separate charges of stalking and harassing a woman. According to his personnel file, he’d been accused of violating policy around 40 different times — even losing his job once, before appealing to the Civil Service Commission to get it back.

Kelly retired from the Memphis Police Department at the rank of lieutenant in 2019.