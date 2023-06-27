MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with a child abuse incident at a daycare in the medical district.

Joe Craig has been indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on two counts of aggravated child abuse. He was arrested Monday and is being held on $200,000 bond.



Craig, 31, was an employee at the Academy of Future Leaders on Madison Avenue.

Loved ones told WREG that a 2-year-old boy from that daycare has undergone multiple surgeries after an incident there last month.

According to state documents, the daycare’s staff said the child received a scratch on his neck while playing that morning then he vomited later in the day.

Staff reportedly told the state he was taken to the bathroom to be cleaned up, put back on his cot for nap time, and then had a medical episode. They called his parents and then 911.

Loved ones tell WREG besides the neck injury, the little boy received other injuries they describe as “life-threatening” and “severe.” They say the child has had multiple surgeries and will have to have more.

This daycare entered a partnership with UT Health Science Center last year to offer childcare services to faculty, staff, and students. On June 9, UT suddenly terminated the contract but didn’t say why.

We reached out to the state and the DA’s office for more information.