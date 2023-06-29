MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father is talking publicly for the first time about what happened to his son at a daycare that left him in the hospital and an employee charged with child abuse.

Sanmay Kundu is just 2 years old, and his father says he will never be the same.

His father, Suman Kundu, is from India, and with their only son, they moved to Memphis in 2020 to work in a research lab in hopes to better society.

“I was excited to join my new research lab,” he said. “This is not the return I’m supposed to get.”

Picture from Suman Kundu

In February, they enrolled Sanmay into a daycare, the Academy of Future Leaders on Madison Avenue. The facility partnered with UT Health Science Center in July 2021 to offer childcare services to UT’s faculty, staff, and students.

Sanmay seemed happy, and that morning of May 18 was no different.

“He was in a great mood that morning,” Kundu said.

According to state records we uncovered, that morning around 9:45 a.m., staff filled out an incident report stating Sanmay was scratched on his neck while playing.

Incident Report found in DHS file

At 12:45 p.m., staff messaged the parents about it, and also told them their child was acting “sleepy.”

There was no mention, though, of what they later told the state.

Staff stated at 12:30 p.m., the “child vomited” and was taken to the restroom to be cleaned up by staffer Joe Craig. He then went down for a nap.

At 1:30 p.m., Craig stated the child’s hands were moving “oddly and legs locked straight,” so at 1:48 p.m., he called the father.

“And he said that they tried to wake him up from sleep, but somehow he is very sleepy and feels tired today,” Kundu said.

While on the way to the daycare, Kundu says he got another call that Sanmay may be having a seizure.

“I said if you think it’s an emergency, you should call 911 before calling me,” he said.

Kundu got to the daycare before the paramedics. He said his wife was hysterical.

“I could only see the legs of my son. He was lying on the floor on the carpet by the reception desk. I thought my son is dead,” he said.

Sanmay was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he went into surgery.

The family said doctors later explained to them they don’t see injuries like this unless a child’s been in a horrible car wreck, fallen from a high surface, or has been abused. Police opened an investigation.

“That was the moment we were thinking we were not in a position to think or understand what they were saying to us,” he said.

Kundu called his close friend Vivek Batra, who works in the medical field, to help him understand.

“The initial injury they mentioned was a neck scratch. That does not correlate with any of the injuries,” Batra said.

The little boy had a subdural hematoma.

“It’s a collection of blood between the skull and brain, which is considered a traumatic brain injury,” he explained. “If blood gets collected in a closed compartment, that’s the only part of the body where you don’t have room to swell.”

Batra said the swelling was so bad, it has affected his vision, arm, leg, and speech. He said over a third of his pancreas also had to be removed.

“The right side [of the brain] controls the left side of the body. So his left arm and left leg are not moving at all when we saw him at first,” he said. “There were other concerning injuries as well including some bleeding in the abdomen and bleeding in the liver. There were also concerns about injuries to the spleen.”

On Monday, Joe Craig, the daycare employee who communicated with the family that day, was charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. Authorities haven’t said what they believe exactly happened.

He is out on a $200,000 bond and is due in court Friday.

Joe Craig booked 6/26/23

Craig has been on our newscast before. He was a standout football player at the University of Memphis.

He also played at Clemson, but according to the Charleston Post and Courier, was kicked off the team for a domestic violence incident.

Craig got into a bad wreck, and in 2020, he held a victory walk.

“I just wanted to pass the message on that there’s a purpose in everyone’s life, and that’s why God saved me,” he said in 2020.

We tried getting in touch with Craig and reached out to the daycare multiple times, but have had no luck.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services, which regulates daycares, says it’s still investigating, but as of Tuesday, the facility still has an active license.

UT announced it terminated its contract with the daycare on June 9th, but stated, in part, “it’s not in a position to comment.”

Notice UT sent on 6/9/23

Kundu said he hasn’t heard much from UT either and that most of his support is coming from his friends, especially now that his son moved to a hospital out of state.

“I am traveling frequently to keep my job and to get some earnings so that I can help my son with whatever I can do from my end,” Kundu said. “Right now, everything is compromised for [his son]. He’s challenged now, and it’s very difficult for us to see him like that.”

Those who know Sanmay say his laughter is contagious. He’s bright, social, and loving.

Picture Suman Kundu shared of his son

“My son will also never be normal again. We have to live with this pain throughout our life,” Kundu said.

Kundu came to Memphis to make the world better. This isn’t the dream he’d envisioned.

Want to help the family?

Loved ones have been bringing food, clothing, and supplies to the family. If you’d like to help their efforts, please email their friend at raju.adduri@gmail.com.