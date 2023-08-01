MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the man who fired shots outside an East Memphis private school after trying to get inside the building has a history with Memphis Police that dates back 20 years.

Joel Bowman caused panic when he tired to get inside Margolin Hebrew Academy on Monday afternoon and terror when he fired shots outside the building.

But he doesn’t have a lot of history with Memphis Police. We found only one case in his court file, a traffic ticket back in 2016 for violating the speed limit in a school zone.

However, Bowman’s family had a background with Memphis police that turned deadly 20 years ago.

In a 2003 lawsuit, Bowman vs. the City of Memphis, Dr. Anthony Bowman’s wife Susan said police shot and killed her husband when responding to a 911 call she made.

She said she told the 911 operators that her husband had a gun, was bipolar, was acting erratically and emotionally distraught, but was not threatening anyone but himself.

She said officers who responded shot Dr. Bowman multiple times, killing him. But in court, she failed to get any damage for herself or her son, Joel.

Friends of Joel Bowman told WREG he had been emotionally disturbed since his dad’s death, and some wondered if that set him off Monday.

“We have avoided a tragedy. I think the suspect was gonna harm somebody before the day was over,” said MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe.

Friends told WREG that Bowman was once a student at Margolin Hebrew Academy. Rep. Steve Cohen confirmed that, and Bowman’s Facebook page indicates he attended Cooper Yeshiva school, which is part of Margolin Hebrew Academy.

But what brought Bowman back to the school Monday is still unclear.

No students were at the school and there were no injuries. Police caught Bowman a short distance away in Berclair and shot him after they say he got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand.

Bowman’s condition Tuesday was not known. He was not listed in a Shelby County Jail inmate roster Tuesday afternoon.

Bowman lived with his mother in Stanton, Tennessee, a small town about an hour northeast of Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

The school issued a statement Tuesday thanking Memphis police for their response, and the Memphis community for their support.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that took place at MHA-FYOS yesterday, and incredibly grateful to God that thanks to our school’s extensive security measures and the swift response by the Memphis Police Department, everyone is safe,” the school said.