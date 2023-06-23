MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members say a 2-year-old boy has undergone multiple surgeries after being rushed to the hospital from a daycare in the Medical District.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition from the Academy of Future Leaders on Madison Avenue on May 18.

According to state documents, the daycare’s staff said the child received a scratch on his neck while playing that morning then he vomited later in the day.

Staff reportedly told the state he was taken to the bathroom to be cleaned up, put back on his cot for nap time, and then had a medical episode. They called his parents and then 911.

Loved ones tell WREG besides the neck injury, the little boy received other injuries they describe as “life-threatening” and “severe.” They say the child has had multiple surgeries and will have to have more.

This daycare entered a partnership with UT Health Science Center last year to offer childcare services to faculty, staff, and students. On June 9, UT suddenly terminated the contract but didn’t say why.

Loved ones say no one with UT has reached out to the family. In the past, UT has stated it is aware of the active investigation but since it does not operate or manage the daycare it would not comment.

Memphis Police are investigating the incident. District Attorney Steve Mulroy told WREG last week that if his office decides to bring charges, the next step would be to present the case to a grand jury.

WREG has reached out to UT and is waiting to hear back.