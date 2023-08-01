MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal regulators with the Environmental Protection Agency are looking into the water contamination in Germantown.

Officials with the EPA say the agency was notified on June 21 about the diesel spill and contacted Germantown Public Works to inquire about the status of cleanup efforts.

The federal agency also confirmed it met with leaders from the Shelby County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

An EPA spokesperson also shared the following in regard to its response: “EPA is developing a list of addition recommendations for Germantown to conduct for margin of safety. This includes ongoing voluntary sampling for diesel constituents.”

WREG also asked the EPA about whether it’s cited Germantown in regard to the spill. Agency officials didn’t answer that question.

Germantown issued an advisory against drinking or using tap water after a diesel spill traced to a backup generaqtor was detected in the water July 20. The advisory was lifted a week later.

Since the advisory was lifted, some customers have continued to complain that their water has a diesel smell.

The city of Germantown Tuesday said that samples from those customers were tested over the weekend, and all samples came back “clear, non-detect for diesel.”

Their statement continued:

“The City continues to execute additional main line flushing to target areas still experiencing residual odor. As required by TDEC, the City also continues to sample the water in the main lines at these targeted locations for diesel and its sub-compounds. The City will continue flushing the area until tests are clear.

“While flushing residential water lines, please ensure that there is proper ventilation in place in case of strong odors. Please contact customer service if the odor persists after multiple rounds of flushing. Call (901) 757-7200 or email CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov. Representatives are available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”