MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal agents are running an operation to combat drugs and violent crime in Memphis.

“We all know that guns and drugs go hand in hand. We all know violence and drugs go hand in hand,” Lauren Carney said. “These are two emerging trends that we are seeing.”

Carney is the resident agent in charge in Memphis for the Drug Enforcement Administration

Last fall, the DEA started looking at data to see what cities were hotspots for drug-related violence and fatal overdoses.

In 2020, Memphis saw a 24 percent increase in violent crime, and last year, the bloodshed didn’t stop.

MPD’s crime tracking map shows more than 300 homicides and 7,500 aggravated assaults were reported.

Overdoses were also a problem. In 2020, there were more than 2,500 overdoses. 414 were fatal. While the number of overdoses decreased last year, more people died.



Based on that data, Memphis was one of 34 cities the DEA chose to devote new resources. They are currently working what they’re calling Operation Overdrive in the Bluff City. It hopes to attack drug networks operating here.

“We believe some of the same drug networks operating in those areas are contributing to both, the violent crime, whether it’s to deal with rival groups or to enforce their territories and/or distributing drugs causing overdoses,” Carney said.

Those drugs include fentanyl, meth and synthetic pills. The operation started February 1 and could last 90 to 120 days or more.

Carney said this operation is different because its more data-driven.

“It’s more intel-led,” Carney said.

Carney told WREG they used that intel to narrow in on certain neighborhoods but wouldn’t say where those neighborhoods are.

“It’s definitely areas we could make progress in,” she said.