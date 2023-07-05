Power has finally been restored to the majority of customers across the Mid-South after severe storms hit the area two Sundays in a row.
However, many families are still cleaning up, and with that said, there are some important financial, steps to take in the recovery process.
Filing Insurance Claims
According to regulators with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, after any disaster, it’s important to file insurance claims as soon as possible.
Other important steps:
- Ask your insurance company about the documents, forms and data you’ll need to file a claim
- Keep detailed notes about people you speak with, what they said, etc
- Document any damage with pictures and video
- Save receipts from any temporary repairs you may have made that would be covered by your policy
Hiring a Contractor
- If you need to hire a contractor, check to see if they’re licensed
- Get references and check reviews/ratings
- Be wary of door-to-door offers
- Get more than one estimate
- In general, experts say you shouldn’t pay more than a third of the cost upfront and get everything in writing
Beware of Scammers
- Some crooks may pose as government employees or insurance adjusters
- Scammers will often try to charge upfront fees to help people claim government services or benefits
- Keep in mind, government agencies don’t charge application fees
- Don’t be pressured to make on-the-spot decisions or sign any documents without having enough time to review them