Power has finally been restored to the majority of customers across the Mid-South after severe storms hit the area two Sundays in a row.

However, many families are still cleaning up, and with that said, there are some important financial, steps to take in the recovery process.

Filing Insurance Claims

According to regulators with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, after any disaster, it’s important to file insurance claims as soon as possible.

Other important steps:

Ask your insurance company about the documents, forms and data you’ll need to file a claim

Keep detailed notes about people you speak with, what they said, etc

Document any damage with pictures and video

Save receipts from any temporary repairs you may have made that would be covered by your policy

Hiring a Contractor

If you need to hire a contractor, check to see if they’re licensed

Get references and check reviews/ratings

Be wary of door-to-door offers

Get more than one estimate

In general, experts say you shouldn’t pay more than a third of the cost upfront and get everything in writing

Beware of Scammers

Some crooks may pose as government employees or insurance adjusters

Scammers will often try to charge upfront fees to help people claim government services or benefits

Keep in mind, government agencies don’t charge application fees

Don’t be pressured to make on-the-spot decisions or sign any documents without having enough time to review them