MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is continuing to dig into the investigation surrounding the office of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

Thursday, the local District Attorney’s Office announced it had asked an independent prosecutor to look into complaints made about the office.

Halbert’s staff said she was at work Friday and apparently aware of the investigation into complaints about her office. Her assistant said Halbert wasn’t available to talk.

“She told me to let you know that you will be getting her press release when she sends it out about what she is going to do,” said Executive Assistant Ester Moore.

Halbert’s assistant says Halbert may publicly address the investigation sometime next week.

The complaints about long wait lines, satellite offices that were late opening, and lease agreements that were not signed have flooded the news. Some county commissioners even wanted to recall Halbert.

So when the Shelby County District Attorney sent out a press release late Thursday, saying they are requesting an independent prosecutor to look into the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, for some it was no surprise.

“At the end of the day, you have to get to the source of the problem right?” said Sue Purnell. “So if an investigation is called for, if that’s what they need to find out where the breakdown was and why so many citizens are having such an issue, then that’s what needs to happen.”

What’s not clear is who directly requested the county attorney to ask the DA to begin an investigation of Halbert. WREG asked the DA’s office and got no response.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ office referred WREG to the independent prosecutor Coty Wamp from Hamilton County, who has been assigned to handle the investigation.

Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright, who has been a vocal critic of the clerk’s office, said he doesn’t know all details about who made the request, but one factor is that he did make an investigation a condition for his involvement in budget negotiations this year.

Some citizens say maybe it’s time for a closer look.

“It’s important that our processes go smoothly and people have faith in the system,” said Laura Wong.

One thing the people WREG talked to Friday agreed on, at this office getting your tags renewed is a lot better than it has been in the past.

“There was a really nice lady working who said let me see your barcode. She helped me use the kiosk and it worked great,” Wong said.

But still, according to the DA’s office, the complaint investigation, if proven, could constitute willful neglect by Halbert to perform her duties of the office.