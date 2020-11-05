Investigation underway after 6 post offices broken into in Middle Tennessee

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Postal inspectors and law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of vandalism and burglary at six post offices in the Midstate.

A postal inspector with the United States Postal Service tells News 2 that the post offices affected by the burglary include:

Melrose Station – 798 Berry Road, Nashville

LaVergne Main Post Office – 5309 Murfreesboro Road, LaVergne

Jere Baxter Station – 1011 Gillock Street, Nashville

Madison Main Post Office – 323 East Old Hickory Blvd., Madison

Hermitage Main Post Office – 3908 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage

Mt. Juliet Main Post Office – 2491 North Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

Investigators are working to determine if anything was taken from each of the burglarized post offices. Investigators say the burglaries occurred after normal business hours between approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

If you believe your mail-in ballot may have been impacted by the incident, you’re asked to contact your local election office to confirm receipt and identify options for tracking your ballot.

If you believe your mail was impacted by the recent burglaries, you’re asked to file a report directly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “Theft” when prompted. You can also file a report online at www.uspis.gov/report.

The postal inspector News 2 spoke with wants to remind everyone that burglary of a post office is “a serious federal felony, punishable by up to five years in prison AND a $250,000 fine.”