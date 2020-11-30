Investigation ongoing into ‘mass shooting’ at biker club in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. — A violent weekend in Grenada, Mississippi, where at least 11 party-goers were shot in a barrage of gunfire.

It happened at the SSMC biker club on Highway 8, shortly after 1 a.m., on Sunday. What sounds like a fully automatic weapon was captured by a News Channel 3 viewer who does not want to be identified.

When the smoke cleared at least 11 people were found wounded in what police are calling a “mass shooting.”

“We have learned that the shooting started on the inside and it spilled over into the parking lot,” George Douglas, the police chief of the Grenada City Police Department, said. “And thus far, as far as shooters, naming shooters, we haven’t reached that point at the moment.”

No one was killed and Chief Douglas says several agencies are actively investigating.

“We’re working currently with the FBI, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as well as out local District Attorney’s office and the Sheriff’s Department.to follow up every lead we may be able to get to,” Douglas said.

Douglas says weapons and stolen property were found at the biker club during the course of the shooting investigation.

We’re told officers have responded to a number of complaints at the club since it opened last year.

But a member of the biker club told us off camera, this weekend the building was being rented to a woman who was throwing a party and that gunfire erupted when a guest refused to give up his gun at the door.



But the chief says he has questions about the number of people attending the party and whether health guidelines were being followed.



In the meantime Chief Douglas says he understands why people who live near the club are concerned and scared.

A window at the club after the shooting.

“Eleven people have been shot, and that’s serious. The nature of a “mass shooting,” it shakes this country, (and) it have shaken this city.”

The injured were treated at hospitals in Grenada, Winona , Greenwood and Tupelo. Some have already been released.



We reached out to city officials for a comment on the property but have not heard back.