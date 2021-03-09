Interim director appointed to Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new interim director has been appointed to the Shelby County Health Department, Mayor Lee Harris announced Tuesday.

Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall is currently deputy chief administrative officer for the county and has served in leadership roles in Memphis and in Shelby County Schools.

She also served as a manager with National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, according to the county. Hall has been approved by the state.

Hall is expected to serve up to 90 days in this position until a permanent Director of the Shelby

County Health Department is identified. Dr. Hall will also help lead the search for the permanent

director.

The current director, Dr. Alisa Haushalter, resigned effective March 31 after controversy over COVID vaccines that had been disposed or stockpiled. Harris has said she will stay on during a transitional period until a replacement is named.