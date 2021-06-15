Inmate missing from Federal Correctional Institution in Millington

Cecil Haggins

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An inmate was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution satellite campus in Millington, the U.S. Dept. of Justice confirmed Tuesday.

Cecil Corey Haggins was serving a 10-year sentence for drug and gun charges when he walked away from the minimum security facility on June 14.

Authorities said an internal investigation is underway and the U.S. Marshals, Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies have been notified.

If you have any information on Haggins, call police immediately.

