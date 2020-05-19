Inmate believed to be in Memphis after escaping from Dyer County Jail in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are on a manhunt for an inmate out of Dyer County who is possibly in Memphis after escaping a month ago.

Herman Parker walked away from the Dyer County Jail on April 19 while serving as a trusty.

Parker is in jail on multiple charges including a felony drug charge and felony escape charge out of Dyer County, and he has warrants out of Shelby County for evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement described Parker as a 5-foot-6, 190-pound black man.

Authorities believe Parker is in the Memphis area. They said Parker previously had an address in Memphis on Salle Road.

Anyone with information that could help authorities should call 731-431-2803.