HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple injuries have been reported after a van carrying inmates on Interstate 40 overturned in Humphreys County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the van was traveling from Nashville en route to Hardeman County on I-40 westbound when it reportedly left the roadway and overturned near the Tennessee River.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control and flipped the van over a guardrail. A total of six inmates and two corrections officers were on board the bus.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Air evacuation crews have been called in to help and the interstate will be closed for a long time, according to THP.