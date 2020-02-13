Infant safe after thief steals car he was in, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect after the person allegedly stole a car with a nine-week-old baby in the backseat.

According to police, the mother drove to her mother-in-law’s house in the university area and went inside for just a minute to speak with the woman Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was still running and the child asleep in the backseat, police said.

When she returned the vehicle was gone.

Authorities said every available officer responded to the area. They eventually located the missing vehicle on South Graham. The baby was still asleep inside.

Authorities were unable to find the suspect or any witnesses. They’re asking for anyone who knows anything to give them a call at (901) 528-CASH.

The mother was issued a citation for leaving the vehicle running while unattended.