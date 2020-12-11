Indiana man injured during officer-involved shooting reportedly escapes East Tennessee hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Authorities in East Tennessee are searching for a man who reportedly escaped while being treated for a gunshot wound he received as the result of an officer-involved shooting.

According to WJHL, a woman returned to her Greene County home on December 3 and found Mark Hanselman, 55, in her garage. She claimed he was armed and trying to start a fire.

When deputies arrived, Hanselman was reportedly standing outside the home with a rifle. Things escalated resulting in a law enforcement officer shooting the Indiana man.

Hanselman was the only one injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On December 11, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Johnson City Medical Center after hospital staff discovered Hanselman had escaped sometime overnight.

The Johnson City Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into his escape.

Charges are pending for aggravated burglary, theft and convited felon in possession of a gun.