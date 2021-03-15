Incredible Pizza to add security after kids fighting at Cordova restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— America’s Incredible Pizza Company plans to beef up security after police responded to at least one assault at the Cordova restaurant over the weekend.

Memphis police said a juvenile was standing in line with his mother at the restaurant when he was repeatedly punched by another male Sunday night. Police said the male who punched the juvenile Sunday night was seen leaving with several others in a white Dodge Durango and white Challenger.

But in may not have been the only fight at the Germantown Parkway restaurant.

Customers at the restaurant on Saturday sent WREG video of at least two fights at Incredible Pizza. One video shows two teenage girls fighting inside the business and another shows two other girls fighting outside.

The person who captured the footage said it appeared most of the people at Incredible Pizza on Saturday night were between the ages of 13 and 17 and appeared to have been dropped off by adults.

A spokesperson for the Springfield, Missouri-based company, though, told us that was not allowed.

“First of all, to be allowed to come in Incredible Pizza there has to be adult supervision with the group if you have one person or five people. So, no you can’t go in without a parent or guardian,” said Don Potvin, Senior Executive President for Corporate Operations for Incredible Pizza Company.

Potvin told us he was aware of the assault Sunday but didn’t know anything about the fights between the girls Saturday night.

Potvin said Shelby County’s COVID-19 restrictions have forced them to drastically limit the number of people inside the business and he believes the fights may be related to people having to wait in long line outside.

The restaurant can hold up to 3,000 but right now is operating at 50% capacity.

“It is causing some frustration with our guests but we just have to follow the Shelby County guidelines right now. We can’t have too many people in that building or we could be in violation of that. So, we are being very cautious about that,” Potvin said.

Police cars can be seen in the video from the fight outside Incredible Pizza Sunday night, but police haven’t said if a report was filed.

Incredible Pizza Company officials said they plan to beef up security at the Cordova restaurant this coming weekend.

“We are going to have additional security outside that will be monitoring this and we think this was an isolated incident because of the high volume of traffic we had this past weekend,” said Potvin.

If you have information about the incident that can help police call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.